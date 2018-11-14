'Widows,' a thriller starring Viola Davis, showcases many facets of Chicago

Their husbands have died after lives of crime, leaving wives to clean up a mess worth millions. But these "Widows" are warriors, intent on survival with benefits.Director Steve McQueen knew Chicago was the only place to shoot this thriller."I see the fact that you can be in some of the richest parts of America here, but in a 15-minute ride you can be in the poorest parts of America," McQueen said. "It is a complex city, full of amazing things and full of unfortunate things. I wanted to gather all of that into this film. I wanted that to be the foundation of this heist."Chicago writer Gillian Flynn collaborated on the screenplay starring her adopted home."Four different women are brought together from different places in Chicago. We really get into the different neighborhoods, the politics of Chicago, race privilege, class - all the different pieces of Chicago," Flynn said."The city is so alive and bustling. There's so much to learn and see about it. I was glad we got to do it where it was supposed to be set," said Cynthia Erivo, who plays Belle."I love the boys, they're great and everything, but it's just a completely different beat to be surrounded by female colleagues and to have them every morning speaking about their lives," said Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Linda.Viola Davis may get another Oscar nomination for her rousing performance in this high-octane, suspenseful film, which opens Thursday.