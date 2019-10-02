Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith launches Bel-Air Athletics clothing line

PHILADELPHIA -- Listen up fans of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

You can now literally show your love for the show on your sleeves.



Philly's own Will Smith took to Instagram to announce Bel-Air Athletics.

It is a new line of sportswear inspired by the classic sitcom that helped launch his career.



The clothes are designed to resemble the athletic uniforms at Bel-Air Academy, the elite private school Will Smith's character attended.



The clothes can be purchased at Shop.willsmith.com/. The line includes an Academy Track Jacket for $95, a Throwback Tee for $40, Bel-Air Shorts for $50, and a Gym Bag Kit for $200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentwill smithactorclothing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'My brother is not a terrorist': Family of Woodfield Mall driver speaks for 1st time
Attorney claims new evidence in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Animal rights group urges Chicago to ban horse carriage operations
Man fatally shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Pritzker calls on Sandoval to step down as transportation committee chairman after FBI raids
Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action
Show More
Real estate listing goes viral for Ghostface photobomb
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Gap bringing over 150 seasonal jobs to Chicago area
Gary named Most Miserable City in US
Chicago AccuWeather: More showers, a few storms
More TOP STORIES News