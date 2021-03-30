Will there be a Lollapalooza this summer?

lollapalooza

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Will there be a Lollapalooza 2021?

The co-founder of the popular mega music festival said he hopes it can return to Chicago this summer.

RELATED: Chicago police told to plan for outdoor summer events in city, source says

In an I-Heart Radio interview posted online over the weekend, Perry Farrell said he hopes Lollapalooza will open in early August in some capacity.

The 4-day music festival normally draws 100,000 music fans to Grant Park each day.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

RELATED: Lolla 202 music festival goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

No proposed dates or lineup have been announced.
