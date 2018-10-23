WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune

This October, for the first time ever, Wheel of Fortune will be giving away a home.

This October, for the first time ever, Wheel of Fortune will be giving away a home -- valued at $350,000 -- as part of a new "Home Sweet Home Giveaway."

The home will be located at Latitude Margaritaville, a new active adult community.

In addition to the grand prize of a house, 20 Margaritaville gift cards valued at $500 each will be given away as first prizes. The gift cards will be redeemable at www.MargaritavilleStore.com and select Margaritaville resorts and restaurants.

To enter, viewers should tune in to Wheel of Fortune each night October 29 through November 2, take note of the bonus round puzzle solution and input it at www.wheeloffortune.com for an entry. Members of the Wheel Watchers Club, Wheel of Fortune's loyalty program, will be awarded an additional entry in the drawing. Winners will be chosen at random.

A "Home Sweet Home" themed week on Wheel of Fortune will air in conjunction with the exciting giveaway. It will feature a custom set including images from Latitude Margaritaville communities and Margaritaville-branded products. During the week of shows, Wheel of Fortune contestants will compete to win luxury vacations to popular Margaritaville Resorts including those in Florida, the Carribean and The Great Smoky Mountains.

For more information about the "Home Sweet Home Giveaway" viewers can log on to www.wheeloffortune.com.
