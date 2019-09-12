Windy City LIVE

Windy City LIVE contributor Hank Mendheim

CHICAGO -- Hank Mendheim is not only the Senior Producer on "Windy City LIVE," he's also an on-air contributor appearing weekly (or whenever juicy entertainment news breaks) as his alter ego, franklyHANK.

Hank has been a television producer for nearly two decades producing programming for A&E, Bravo, Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, Lifetime, Animal Planet, Sundance, Hallmark Channel, Oxygen, MSNBC and The Weather Channel.

Prior to joining WLS-TV, Hank's previous work included prestigious projects for NBC, "The Martha Stewart Show" and "The Jane Pauley Show."

Hank has interviewed or worked with some great names in Hollywood, including Cher (nicest woman on the planet), Paul Newman (those blue eyes bore through you), Justin Timberlake (fellow Southerner), Ellen DeGeneres (fellow New Orleanian and funny lady), Whoopi Goldberg (total sweetheart), Will Ferrell (non stop funny), Martin Sheen (such a wonderful man), Kathleen Turner (loves her iced tea like me), Jon Bon Jovi (no comment), Kirsten Dunst (sweet), Matt Lauer (total pro), Katie Couric (sassy), Al Roker (jokester), Ann Curry (she made me an honorary Curry), Hoda Kotb (my heart), Jane Pauley (a pleasure), and Gayle King (love me some Gayle). Hank is also a member of the Producers Guild of America, a snappy dresser, a Southerner and an all around nice guy. No, really. He is.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/franklyhank
Twitter: http://twitter.com/franklyhank or @franklyHANK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Windy City LIVE co-host Ryan Chiaverini
Windy City LIVE contributor Roe Conn
Meet the co-hosts and contributors of Windy City LIVE
Remarkable teen spends 9/11 honoring first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park: CFD
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Small plane crashes on Maryland highway; several injuries reported
Probe: CPS handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
GameStop closing 180-200 stores across US
Show More
Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Taco Bell reveals new vegetarian menu
Man's body found in burning minivan on South Side
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW 26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
More TOP STORIES News