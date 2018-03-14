Windy City Sit-Down: Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Mamet

His latest book, Chicago, is a novel set in the 1920s about two newspaper writers working at the Chicago Tribune. One falls in love with an Irish girl who is gunned down while they are together. He spins into a self-destructive cycle of alcohol to dull the pain, but then sets on a course to try to figure out who killed her and why.
To find out more and to order the book go to the Harper Collins website.
Thanks to The Harold Washington Library Center for the use of its space and access to its special collections. Visit the Harold Washington Library Center here.