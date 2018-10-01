WINDY CITY LIVE

Windy City sit-down with Bobby Brown

Windy City sit-down with Bobby Brown, Part 1

For nearly 40 years, Bobby Brown has been a music success. First as a member of the hit group New Edition, then with the launch of his solo career. He was hailed as the "King of R&B."

Brown became known for his hits such as "Don't Be Cruel," "Every Little Step" and "Roni," as well as for his fancy, seductive and sexy dance moves.

The Grammy Award winner is back on the road as a part of RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike).

While he was in Chicago, he sat down with WCL co-host Val Warner to chat about his tragedies and his triumphs, BET's "The Bobby Brown Story," his marriage to Whitney Houston and how he has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Windy City sit-down with Bobby Brown, Part 2



WEB EXTRA: Val interviews New Edition members Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike
"New Edition" members Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike sat down with WCL co-host Val Warner.



They're back on the road as RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike). Val chatted with the guys about how their friendship has survived nearly 40 years of ups and downs. They also disclosed who is the cheapest and who takes the longest to get ready.

