Winnie the Pooh characters come to life in 'Christopher Robin'

The adorable Winnie the Pooh stories have been loved by generations of children since they were first published in 1926. (WLS)

The adorable Winnie the Pooh stories have been loved by generations of children since they were first published in 1926.

The author found inspiration watching his own son, Christopher Robin, play with his toys.

Those toys have come to life once again in a new film. Janet Davies sat down with some of the "stuffed" stars.

Heffalumps and honey pots and the Hundred Acre Wood are all in Disney's new live-action film, "Christopher Robin."

Ewan McGregor plays the titular character. The young boy has grown up, but lost his way in life. Pooh Corner comes to the rescue.

"The cast is quite wonderful. Ewan let me have a bigger trailer and I thought that was ever so nice. Oh, his was bigger. Bother," Pooh said.

The beloved bear said he was allowed to do all his own stunts.

"Sometimes even on purpose," Pooh said.

Pooh also said Christopher Robin is much taller than he remembers.

"I've probably grown too. I wonder if he'll even recognize me?" Pooh said.

Janet also got to talk to Eeyore, who also made a comeback.

"It's not like I am that busy anyway," Eeyore said.

Tigger, on the other hand, was very excited about the project.

"It's like the role was written for me. I mean, stripes and all. Which is why I never read the script. Why mess with perfection?" Tigger said.

Last but not least, Piglet completes the cast of Christopher Robin's friends.

"Once Pooh said he was doing it, I said, 'I'm in.' I was too afraid to say no," Piglet said.

"Christopher Robin" opens Friday.
