Send in your very own birthday wishes to former President Carter

President Jimmy Carter turns 95 in October and you can help him celebrate by sending in a special message.

The Carter Center is asking for everyone to help celebrate former President Carter's 95th birthday by sending in your own personal message.

Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924. After the death of George H. W. Bush, Carter became the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

You can send in your message here.



Carter already held the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

The footage attached to this story is from a previous report.
