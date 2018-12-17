ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert

A woman in Canada helped her father enjoy a Three Days Grace concert by translating lyrics into sign language.

EDMONTON, Canada --
One woman and her father proved that you don't have to be a hearing person to enjoy a concert.

Cellphone video captured the woman using sign language to help her father enjoy a performance by the rock band Three Days Grace in Edmonton, Canada.

You can see the woman using her hands to relay the lyrics of the band's hit song, "Just Like You."
The woman who captured the sweet moment on video called it "mesmerizing."

It has since gone viral and been viewed millions of times.

And now even Three Days Grace has shared the video on Twitter, commenting, "this is amazing!"
