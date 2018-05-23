ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Chewbacca on the new Han Solo movie

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" will have fans lining up starting Thursday night. (WLS)

By
LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" will have fans lining up starting Thursday night. ABC7's Janet Davies sat down with Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and the new actor bringing Chewbacca to life in Los Angeles to discuss the film.

Harrelson plays a rogue gangster, Beckett, who recruits a young Han Solo, alongside his partner in crime and romance, Val, played by Thandie Newton.

"Are we villains? I feel like we're a bunch of pirates, we're survivors," Newton said.

"Sometimes the system needs criminals to take back what's been taken from the common person," Harrelson said.

Joonas Suotamo, a former professional basketball player from Finland, took over for Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca.

"He told me so many things during that week that we were doing the Wookie boot camp. For example, the arms of a Wookie have to be heavy, they're not easily moved," he said. "It has to be the same Chewbacca; for me, as a fan, I would hate to have Chewbacca show any kind of difference to the originals movies, where Peter played him with his unique take."

"I love that there's a respect and reverence for Star Wars and what's come before us," Suotamo added. "George created something we can all enjoy.

"Solo: A Star Wars Movie" opens on May 25.
