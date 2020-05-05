movie

'Working Man': Timely movie filmed in Chicago hits close to home

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A factory shuts down, those who made a living there, abandoned. A new movie follows one "Working Man" who won't accept that fate.

"I came upon this idea of a factory worker that continued to go back to his factory job even thought the plant had closed down, and in no small amount of irony, the factory where we shot in Chicago closed its doors for the last time in December after 70 years in production," said Bob Jury, who wrote and directed the movie.

"We feel like our story is something now that's maybe meeting the moment with so many people unemployed, so many workers wondering what's next," he said.

Talia Shire plays the man's bewildered wife.

Billy Brown, a mysterious neighbor joins his co-workers to stake their claim.

"What it means to have a job and occupation, something that you can rely on to feed your family, build yourself and live a good quality of life, so to have that taken away," Brown said. "Watching it unfold now in our current moment it can be devastating all around on many levels."

The supporting cast of "Working Man" is all from Chicago, along with the crew.

The film was supposed to open in theaters until the pandemic hit, now it'll be on demand and DVD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Chicago actor Harry Lennix says about new Easter film 'Revival!'
'Artemis Fowl' to debut on Disney Plus, new release schedule
This Hollywood Movie poster store is a cinema collectors dream
Platino Nominees announced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Some restaurants ask customers to skip delivery apps
Possible permanent changes to work, school, travel after the COVID-19 lockdown
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light rain Tuesday
Show More
IL Latinos have highest rate of COVID-19 infections: IDPH data
Teacher raises money to buy tablets for her deaf, hard of hearing students
Lightfoot: Parties amid pandemic could result in arrests, even jail
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Marley's Bucket List: Chicago family creates bucket list for pit bull with terminal cancer
More TOP STORIES News