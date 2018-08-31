World's largest bouncy castle visits Joliet

JOLIET, Ill.-- The Big Bounce America, certified the world's largest bouncy castle, is in Joliet this holiday weekend.The attraction has been crowned by Guinness World Records for its more than 10,000 square feet of space to jump, flip and dance to a live DJ's music.There's also an obstacle course, basketball hoops, inflatable characters and a slide. Plus the adjacent "Bounce Village" offers another obstacle course, 35,000+ ball pit, and smaller bouncy castle as well."It gets bananas," said Tour Manager Dex.Jumping around will leave you exhausted.After going through the obstacle course, bounce house employeeYou can visit The Big Bounce America all weekend at 640 Mission Boulevard in Joliet.