Tsunami Surge, world's tallest water coaster, coming to Six Flags Great America's Hurricane Harbor in 2020

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The world's tallest water coaster, Tsunami Surge, will be coming to Six Flags Great America's Hurricane Harbor in 2020, the amusement park announced Thursday.

Tsunami Surge will stand 86 feet high and use water-blasting-jet propulsion technology. For the first time at any Six Flags park, the water coaster will feature AquaLucent visual effects to create bursts of color and patterns.

The ride will be 950 feet long and riders will speed through twists and tunnels at more than 28 miles-per-hour. The ride features three uphill blasts, five winding hairpin turns and five drops.

Maxx Force: Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster opens
Thrill seekers rocketed from 0 to 78 mph in just 1.8 seconds, Tuesday, aboard Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster, Maxx Force.



Tsunami Surge will debut in the Riptide Bay area of Hurricane Harbor. For more information, click here.
