Wrigleyville gets decked out for the holidays with pop-up bars and Winter Wonderland

Wrigleyville isn't just for baseball. The neighborhood is decked out for the holidays this year with festive pop-up bars and a Winter Wonderland.Featuring wall-to-wall Christmas decor, multiple bars, social experiences, Santa & character appearances and a whole lot of Christmas spirits! Chill in the beer hall of the Alpine Village, enjoy a cocktail in the Winter Wonderland, ask the big man himself if you've been naughty or nice in Santa's workshop, hit the dance floor with DJ SC or slum it with the elves in "Rudolph's", the local elf dive bar. It's Christmas cheer like you've never seen it before - it's Santa Baby!Location: 3505 N. Clark Street, ChicagoYour favorite Wrigleyville bar, Stretch Bar is Elf'd Up for the holiday season! Get your holiday spirit on - we've decorated this place from floor to ceiling, brought in over 200 elves, a 10-foot Christmas tree, an upside down Christmas tree, wreath chandeliers, strands of colored lights, a snow machine, specific tributes to the movie like figurines, wall quotes, snowflakes, Schylling Jester Jack in the Boxes, condiment carriers filled with maple syrup and candy canes, and other holiday decor. You gotta see it to believe it! Elf'd Up is available for holiday parties and we're booking through February!! On the Naugthy menu we have themed specialty cocktails and on the Nice menu we have themed food, like Buddy's Brekfast Pasta, a 3 Scoop Sundae and more.Location: 3484 N. Clark Street, ChicagoWrigleyville's Original Christmas popupLocation: 3462 N. Clark Street, ChicagoThe Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a new immersive pop-up experience coming to Chicago this season: Wrigleyville Winter Wonderland, 947 W. Roscoe, at the corner of Roscoe and Clark Streets, Saturday, Dec.15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 from 2 - 8 p.m. The new Wrigleyville Winter Wonderland is four heated geodesic domes, from the acclaimed company Synergeo (as seen at Mamby on the Beach, Electric Forest and Northcoast Music Festival), that welcome visitors with unique, fun and interactive seasonal experiences. Admission is free and food and nonalcoholic beverages are available for purchase.Location: 947 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago