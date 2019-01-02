ENTERTAINMENT

WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures we've lost recently (WWE)

Gene Okerlund, one of the most recognizable voices in the world of pro wrestling, has passed away. He was 76.

Okerlund, who was given the nickname 'Mean Gene' by Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, began his career in the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

He joined the World Wrestling Federation, now WWE, in 1984.

There, he would interview wrestling greats like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior, and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage.

Beyond backstage interviews, Okerlund also provided commentary for many WWE matches and also sang the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. He even got in the ring teaming with Hogan in a wrestling tag match.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


In 1993, Okerklund left WWE to join World Championship Wrestling where he would interview wrestlers such as Goldberg, Sting, and Booker T.

He returned to WWE in 2001 where he hosted television programs and starred in a reality show.

He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

"WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund's family, friends and fans," the company said in a statement.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentWWEpro wrestlingcelebrity deathsfamous death
ENTERTAINMENT
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant expecting 4th child
'Moonlight' director stays true to Baldwin in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested; allegedly attacked Bieber bus driver
Duckling meets hero Donald Duck in heartwarming ad
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date
Countdown Chicago 2019
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
5 shot in Chicago on 1st day of 2019
Wis. woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant expecting 4th child
Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
14-year-old driver charged with murder in deadly crash
Show More
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
Police grab baby from SUV during armed standoff with dad
1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
More News