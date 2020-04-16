Arts & Entertainment

WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

By Brock Koller

Howard Finkel poses for a photo at WWE WrestleMania 28 Axxess event in Miami, Florida.

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized voices: longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel.

Finkel passed away at the age of 69, the WWE announced Thursday. A cause of death was not released.

In 1980, 'The Fink' became the first employee of the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE).

He is best known by wrestling fans for announcing new WWE champions by stretching the pronunciation of the word 'new' with a boisterous "and nnnneeeewww!"

His long tenure in WWE led him to introduce many famous names over the course of his career including The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, John Cena, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker.

His friends and colleagues have sent their condolences on social media.










Finkel, a native of Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaction news sportsentertainmentwwepro wrestlingfamous death
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on IL cases, deaths
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Weather: Snow expected to move in Thursday night
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 182 in 3,721 cases
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Show More
Little Village resident says 'chalk-like taste in mouth" several days after coal plant demolition
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb gives COVID-19 update as death toll nears 500
Wrigley Field serving as food packing, distribution center for COVID-19 relief
COVID-19: Chicago barbers, stylists saying 'no' to house calls
More TOP STORIES News