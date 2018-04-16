Bella tweeted Sunday that the professional wrestlers have ended their relationship and asked for privacy.
We love you all ❤️ N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018
The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago after they wrestled a tag match at WrestleMania 33.
They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.
Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like "Trainwreck" and the new R-rated comedy "Blockers."
Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called "Total Bellas" with her twin sister, Brie.
Us Weekly was first to report the breakup.