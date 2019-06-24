YouTube star Etika missing, fans concerned after recent video

Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019

NEW YORK CITY -- A famous YouTuber has been reported missing, and fans are concerned after a recent video.Desmond Amofah, also known as Etika, was last heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.He is 29 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.Back in April, Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).