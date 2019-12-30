Arts & Entertainment

Zac Efron says he 'bounced back' from illness in Papua New Guinea

Actor Zac Efron attends the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 02, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Zac Efron said he has has "bounced back" after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea.

On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old "High School Musical" actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, "Killing Zac Efron."



"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G," Efron said along with a picture of himself smiling and waving amid a group of local children.

He gave no details on what the sickness had been or what treatment he underwent.

"I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," Efron said. "Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
2 men beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co. closing after New Year's Eve
CTA Blue Line trains bypassing Monroe station for hazmat response
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, few snow showers overnight Monday
Police seeking to ID man seen with stabbing victim in Englewood
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Surveillance images released of Lakeview robbery suspect
Illinois takes on Cal in Redbox Bowl Monday
More TOP STORIES News