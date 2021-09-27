our america

Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations

Introducing the Equity Report

Through powerful stories and exclusive data analysis, Our America aims to amplify the voices of underrepresented and marginalized communities by examining social issues, exploring historical context and providing insightful information, while celebrating heritage, triumphs and our common humanity.

Our data journalists analyzed more than 10 million data points about quality of life and equality in America's 100 largest metro areas across five categories: Housing, Health, Education, Policing and Environment. Through our exclusive Equity Report, you can track equity where you live, learn how some cities are making progress, start meaningful conversations, and find resources for creating change.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Equity Report or click here to learn more about how it works.
