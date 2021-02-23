u.s. & world

Board leaders of Texas' grid operator ERCOT resign after winter storm outages

By Paul J. Weber, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas -- Four board leaders of Texas' embattled power grid operator said Tuesday they will resign following outrage over more than 4 million customers losing power during a deadly winter freeze last week.

All of the board directors stepping down, which included Chairwoman Sally Talberg, live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

The resignations are effective Wednesday, a day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol.

