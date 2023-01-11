Erika Christensen returns to series TV with new role in ABC's 'Will Trent'

HOLLYWOOD -- In the new ABC series "Will Trent," Ramon Rodriguez and Erika Christensen play characters who grew up in the foster care system, but are now in law enforcement and trying to make a difference in the community.

"And then their work crisscrosses and they both made their way from abused childhoods to law enforcement, which is an interesting path, you know? It definitely means their hearts are in the right place," said Christensen.

"They both really had a rough time but it's nice to see, you know, they're managing as adults. They have such a deep connection. They have such a history together and, interestingly enough, even though they've known each other since childhood and they're kind of, like, closer than siblings because they grew up together -- but they're also lovers. Their adult friends and associates aren't aware of that."

When it comes to the on-screen chemistry between Christensen and Rodriguez, she's thrilled it's working.

"So we're just like buddies from New York from fellow actor friends from 15 years ago and it's completely not a necessary element in playing characters that also go way back. But you can feel it. It is really nice," said Christensen.

"Will Trent" airs on Tuesday nights on ABC.