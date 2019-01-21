EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

Singer Erykah Badu was reportedly booed at her concert in Chicago over the weekend, when she said she's praying for R. Kelly.Badu was performing at the Aragon Ballroom when she reportedly started talking about Kelly, who is accused of sexually abusing several women.Badu tweeted this message to Kelly on Sunday:"I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn't mean I support your poor choices. I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you? That's all I've ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context. - eb"Kelly denies the allegations against him.