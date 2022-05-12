Man wounded after escaping from jail van, exchanging gunfire with police

KENTLAND, Ind. -- A 36-year-old man has been shot and wounded by officers after escaping from a jail transport van in western Indiana and later firing shots from an apartment he ran into, state police said.Jayme Lopez of Gary fled about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after arriving at the Newton County Jail in Kentland from a jail in Iroquois County, Illinois, police said.State troopers located Lopez about 1 p.m. at an apartment building in Kentland, northwest of Lafayette. A sheriff's tactical unit was called in and began negotiations with Lopez.A short time later, shots were fired from the apartment. A tactical unit officer returned fire, striking Lopez who then surrendered, state police said.Lopez was being treated at a hospital. His condition was not available Wednesday night.He had been wanted on a warrant out of Newton County.State police are investigating the shooting.