Escaped baby kangaroo killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run

BONDUEL, Wis. --A search for a pet kangaroo that hopped away from its home now has sheriff's deputies looking for a hit-and-run driver.
The baby kangaroo was struck and killed Tuesday night not far from its owners' home northwest of Green Bay.
Shawano County sheriff's officials say the driver who struck Lulu and fled also struck a man looking for the kangaroo. The injured 69-year-old man and his wife were searching for the animal that escaped from its owners Sunday night.
WLUK-TV reports the couple was trying to coax the kangaroo close enough to catch it when the man and the animal were struck.
The man's injuries were not life-threatening.