An inmate who escaped from a southwest suburban jail on Saturday has been captured, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.Authorities have not yet released details about how or where inmate Andrew Viles, 34, was captured.Around 4:30 p.m., Viles left Grundy County Jail during evening meal delivery, according to an alert posted by the county sheriff's office on Facebook.Viles has been in custody since June, pending a class two burglary charge, on a $15,000 cash bond.