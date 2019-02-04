Escaped inmate found hiding in Texas backyard trash can, police say

Cedric Joseph Marks was hidding right under the noses of police officers for hours.

CONROE, Texas --
Authorities say they have arrested an escaped prisoner in Conroe.

On Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Conroe Police Department said they were searching for Cedric Joseph Marks in the 800 block of N. Loop 336 West in Conroe.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge citizens in north Conroe between TX-105 and North Loop on both sides of 45 to stay indoors," said deputies.

Marks escaped from a private prisoner transport when they stopped at McDonald's. He was found a few hours later, in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Windswept.

Police say he was hiding in a 55-gallon trash can less than a mile from the McDonald's parking lot.

RELATED: What we know about escaped prisoner and Cedric Marks

Law enforcement obtained video from a business nearby that showed Marks wandering behind Windswept eight hours earlier. That's when they decided to sweep the area again.

Jason Choat, who lives on Windswept, had just arrived home when he noticed officers making their way down his street. He knew they were still looking for Marks and he worried about going back in his home.

"I flagged them down and asked them if they could sweep my backyard," Choat said.

As officers approached Choat's home, their K9 alerted them to the backyard where Marks was found in a garbage can.

WATCH: Conroe PD release details of escapee's capture
Cedric Marks was captured after hiding out in a garbage can of a Conroe home.


At the time of the escape, police say Marks had leg restraints, hand restraints, and belly restraints, and are unsure how he was able to remove them.

Marks was in transport from Michigan after being captured by the US Marshal's for a warrant for burglary. Texas Prisoner Transport Services was en route to Bell County, Texas at the time of their stop.

He also has warrants for the murders of Michael Swearingen, 32, and Jenna Scott, 28, in an investigation that began in Temple, Texas in Jan. 2019.

He has three pending murder charges and is a professional MMA fighter.
