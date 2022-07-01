music news

How to stream ESSENCE Festival 2022 live on Hulu

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2022: What to expect this year

NEW ORLEANS -- Even if you can't make it to New Orleans for ESSENCE Festival Of Culture 2022 this weekend, you can still enjoy much of the festival's offerings live on Hulu for the first time ever.

Hulu is ESSENCE's official streaming partner and will offer a live stream of select performances and panels, dubbed "ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME," from July 1-3. Available at no additional cost to Hulu subscribers, the live stream will start at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT each night and run for five hours. Click here to watch the live stream beginning Friday if you are a Hulu subscriber or learn how to sign up.

"ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME" is part of a broader partnership between ESSENCE and The Walt Disney Company, which is the festival's exclusive entertainment sponsor this year. Disney will also present exclusive screenings, panel discussions and other experiences throughout the weekend for festival attendees.

This year's ESSENCE Festival takes place from June 30-July 3 in New Orleans.

ESSENCE Fest is one of several live events that Hulu is streaming for subscribers this year. A previously announced, unrelated deal between Hulu and Live Nation included streaming rights to Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The three festivals will be live-streamed for Hulu subscribers in 2022 and 2023.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
