Mom sues Etsy after teething necklace strangles child

A California mom is suing Etsy after she says a teething necklace bought from the retailer strangled her son.

A mother says an online retailer is partly to blame for the death of her son who died from a necklace bought on its site.

Back in 2016, Danielle Morin says her child was found dead at a childcare center in California after he was strangled due to the necklace tightening around his neck.

Morin says the necklace was bought on Etsy as a gift for her son.

Etsy says any legal claim related to a third-party item must be brought directly against the seller.
