Norco wildfire burns 100 acres after erupting in Santa Ana River bottom, prompting evacuation orders

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. -- A wind-driven wildfire erupted in the dry Santa Ana River bottom Tuesday morning in Norco, quickly spreading to at least 100 acres and prompting mandatory evacuations orders, officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of California Avenue and Grulla Court, according to Cal Fire Riverside, and went on to threaten some 500 homes.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, but news video from AIR7 HD showed flames approaching several hillside houses. Firefighters raced to protect the homes while helicopters performed water drops from overhead.

Evacuation orders were issued for the area north of North Drive, from Crestview Drive to California Avenue; and the area north of Eighth Street, east of Pedly Avenue and South of the Santa Ana River bottom, the agency said.

Evacuation centers were established at Corona High School, 1150 West 10th Street in Corona, and Jurupa Valley High School, 10551 Bellgrave Ave. in Jurupa Valley.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
