Evanston police say woman fought off attackers in attempted kidnapping Monday

Evanston police are investigating an attempted kindapping in which an 18-year-old woman was able to fight off her attackers.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police are searching for two men they said tried to kidnap a woman Monday afternoon.

Police said the 18-year-old woman was on her way to work around 4 p.m. in the 1200-block of Fowler near Crain Street when she noticed a gray sedan driving in her direction. It then parked across the street.

"Two male subjects exited the vehicle grabbed her, picked her up. At that point she fought them off and ran southbound in the 1200-block of Fowler to her workplace," Evanston Sgt. Sophia Syed said.

Police said they have canvassed the area and were able to gather surveillance video, but have not been able to find the two suspects.

The woman was not injured.

If you have any information that may help investigators, please contact the Evanston Police Department.