Evanston Animal Shelter in danger of closing

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban shelter that houses stray cats and dogs is in danger of closing.

The Evanston Animal Shelter needs money to continue doing the work of rescuing pets and providing medical services.

The shelter's executive director, Vicky Pasenko, said the dogs may soon have to find a new home fast if city leaders don't approve a multi-million dollar community project to save her Evanston animal shelter.

"The problem is if it isn't approved, there really is no future for the animal shelter," Pasenko said.

The city approved plans for a new shelter building in November as a part of a $6.3 million community project. So far, the shelter has committed $1 million to the project and Cook County has committed $2 million with the city of Evanston promising to add in the remainder to pay for a new facility. But increased costs have now put the project in jeopardy.

"The bids came in $1.7 million higher than what they had hoped they would be," Pasenko said.

Located on Oakton Street in the north suburb, the small, cramped building was originally designed in 1987 as a dog pound. Workers say the building floods, the roof and plumbing leaks and the HVAC system is on its last leg, endangering the animals.

The full-time staff of three and volunteers care for over 500 dogs and cats, every year while supporting a pet food bank for low-income residents, temporary pet foster care, and over $100,000 in free vet services for homeless animals.

The proposed one-story, 8,000-square-foot shelter would have separate areas for cats and dogs, an isolation room for sick animals, a dedicated vet room, and plenty of roaming space.

And while the project has a lot of support, some Evanston residents say it doesn't make sense.

"Skokie built one four years ago," Evanston resident Brian Becharas said. "They acquired a building, they gut renovated it, under $2 million. So, okay, things have gone up, but not $8 million."

The shelter said it will pitch in more money and hopes the county and the city will do the same.