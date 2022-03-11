deadly fire

Man, 87, dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says

Cause of the fire has not been determined, EFD says
EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says

EVANSTON, Ill. -- An 87-year-old man died after entering a house that was on fire Thursday in suburban Evanston.

The man, an owner of the property, entered the home to investigate smoke coming from the basement in the 1500 block of Brummel Street, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

SEE ALSO | Florida wildfire scorches over 34K acres, endangers community previously hit by Hurricane Michael

When firefighters arrived around noon, they quickly found and pulled the man from the bottom of the basement stairs, the department said.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonbuilding firefatal firefire departmentsfiredeadly firehouse firefire deathfire safetyfire rescuefirefighters
DEADLY FIRE
Woman, 70, killed in Dixmoor fire, remembered as 'beautiful person'
1 killed in house fire in Dixmoor, officials say
'Smoking materials' likely cause in deadly NW Side fire: CFD
Woman, 81, dies after Stony Island Park house fire, CPD and CFD say
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett files appeal while serving time in protective custody
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Human remains found after woman sees arm in gator's mouth
Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle
Show More
Beware of thieves stealing gas from your car
Man says God told him to kill Northwest Side neighbor: prosecutors
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
IL secretary of state extends driver's license expiration date
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News