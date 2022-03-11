EVANSTON, Ill. -- An 87-year-old man died after entering a house that was on fire Thursday in suburban Evanston.
The man, an owner of the property, entered the home to investigate smoke coming from the basement in the 1500 block of Brummel Street, according to the Evanston Fire Department.
SEE ALSO | Florida wildfire scorches over 34K acres, endangers community previously hit by Hurricane Michael
When firefighters arrived around noon, they quickly found and pulled the man from the bottom of the basement stairs, the department said.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Man, 87, dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says
Cause of the fire has not been determined, EFD says
DEADLY FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More