Man, 87, dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says

EVANSTON, Ill. -- An 87-year-old man died after entering a house that was on fire Thursday in suburban Evanston.The man, an owner of the property, entered the home to investigate smoke coming from the basement in the 1500 block of Brummel Street, according to the Evanston Fire Department.When firefighters arrived around noon, they quickly found and pulled the man from the bottom of the basement stairs, the department said.He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.The cause of the fire has not been determined.