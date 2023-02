The Evanston Dog Beach is set to open for the 2023 season this week. Passes are required.

Evanston Dog Beach to open for season this week; valid passes required

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban dog beach is opening to the public this week.

The 2023 season for the Evanston Dog Beach begins on Wednesday. The dog beach is located right next to the Clark Street beach off Sheridan.

SEE ALSO | Florida bill would ban dogs from sticking head out windows, sitting in laps in moving cars

To use the dog beach, you must have a valid pass. Those passes are available for in-person purchase starting Monday.

You can find more information here.