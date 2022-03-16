Missing woman Elise Malary last seen in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A woman was reported missing Friday in Evanston.Elise Malary, 31, was reported missing by a family member March 11, Evanston police said. She last had contact with her family two days earlier, police said.Police say she was last seen in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue.She is 5-foot-10 and weighs 145 pounds, police said.Officials say their investigation doesn't indicate any foul play."Elise has been a good friend of mine and someone who has [been] a leader and advocate for the trans community. Her smile and energy lights up every room she is in," Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said in a Facebook post Monday. "We all want to see her back and safe at home."Police encourage anyone with information on Malary's whereabouts to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.