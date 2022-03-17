missing woman

Friends, family continue search for missing Evanston woman and trans advocate Elise Malary

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Missing woman Elise Malary last seen in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Friends and family continue to search for missing woman and trans advocate Elise Malary.

Malary, 31, is described as a leader and advocate for the trans community by many. She was reported missing in Evanston on March 11, police said.

She last had contact with her family two days earlier.

Police say she was last seen in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue. They say their investigation doesn't indicate any foul play.

Her car was found late Tuesday afternoon in a city parking lot at Hinman Avenue and South Boulevard, according to police, who wouldn't comment further.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th) described Malary as a "good friend" and has been posting updates of the search on Facebook. He shared friends and family will be meeting at 5338 N. Clark on Saturday to "flyer the area with information."

"Elise is a different kind of amazing. She has a heart and a spirit that anyone who has been around her automatically feels. If anyone out there has any information that can help us bring her back home, please call or shoot me a text at (773) 999-7269," Vasquez said.



Police asked anyone with information on Malary's whereabouts to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.

