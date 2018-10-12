Evanston man pleads guilty to trying to illegally export guns to Haiti

An Evanston man has pleaded guilty to trying to illegally export guns to Haiti, federal prosecutors announced Friday.Patrick Germain, 45, admitted to trying to export 16 handguns, five shotguns, a rifle and ammunition from Evanston to Haiti through Miami, Florida, according the U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for next year on Jan. 29.Germain built a plywood container, filled it with the guns and ammunition he bought in June 2016 and hid the box in a cargo van, prosecutors said. The van delivered the box to a shipping company in Miami, but it was seized by law enforcement officials before it could be shipped to the Caribbean country.