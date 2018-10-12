Evanston man pleads guilty to trying to illegally export guns to Haiti

Sun-Times Media Wire
EVANSTON, Ill. --
An Evanston man has pleaded guilty to trying to illegally export guns to Haiti, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Patrick Germain, 45, admitted to trying to export 16 handguns, five shotguns, a rifle and ammunition from Evanston to Haiti through Miami, Florida, according the U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for next year on Jan. 29.

Germain built a plywood container, filled it with the guns and ammunition he bought in June 2016 and hid the box in a cargo van, prosecutors said. The van delivered the box to a shipping company in Miami, but it was seized by law enforcement officials before it could be shipped to the Caribbean country.

