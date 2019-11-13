Evanston family demands answers after daughter, 12, allegedly sexually assaulted at Haven Middle School

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of a suburban middle school student are speaking out, upset with police who are investigating allegations their daughters was sexually assaulted at school.The 12-year-old girl attends Haven Middle School in Evanston, and a school worker, who is not a teacher, is accused of the assault. The district is taking action to remove that employee, but the school worker has not been charged."To know that there are predators lurking her hallways that would do something like this in the middle of the school day is beyond heartbreaking," the victim's mother said. "It's devastating."ABC7 Eyewitness News is protecting the identities of the girl's parents."It's confusing," her father said. "It's traumatizing, because we want answers and we're just stuck with nothing."The alleged attack happened while class was in session on Oct. 4, police said. The victim's parents said the school employee sexually assaulted their daughter in a bathroom. She told her parents about the attack three days later."I was just numb when I heard about it," her father said. "I said how? How does this happen?"The family said the seventh-grader was interviewed by Evanston police and identified the alleged attacker in a photo lineup. She also submitted a rape kit at a hospital. The parents were told male DNA was found on their daughter's clothing."I don't know that I could do what she's doing," her mother said through tears. "I don't know that I could answer these questions. I don't know that I could go through a rape kit."But more than a month later no arrests have been made. Evanston police said the investigation remains active."The only thing they have told us that at this point they are unable to locate him," the victim's mother said.The school sent a letter to staff and families that said: