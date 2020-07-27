Evanston police investigate 2 fatal shootings in 2 days, blocks apart

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police are investigating two fatal shootings in two days that happened just blocks apart this weekend.Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, police received a call of a man shot in the 1900-block of Hartrey Avenue, Police Chief Demitrous Cook said. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a victim who had been shot.He was transported to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Cook said.Evanston police have not yet released any information about the victim.A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Evanston.Just after midnight officers responded to a home in the 2200-block of Emerson Street for calls of a person shot, Evanston police said.They found 21-year-old Deashawn Turner with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, police said. He was taken to NorthShore University Hospital in Evanston for treatment but later died.Police are looking for a male, who was last seen wearing light-colored clothing running from the shooting, police said.Cook said the shootings took place just two blocks apart, but he would not say if they were connected."We are working to determine all the circumstances," he said.early Thursday morning near the Howard Street CTA Red Line station on the border of Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.