Evanston police seek man who stabbed dog

Photo of a man who allegedly stabbed a dog in Evanston. (Evanston Police Department)

Evanston police are looking for man who they said stabbed a dog in the leg, officials said Saturday.

A couple was walking the dog at about noon Nov. 23 in the 800 block of Church Street when a man requested to pet their dog. The man went to the dog, stabbed the dog in the leg and ran away, police said.

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital and is expected to recover.

The Evanston Police Detective Bureau is investigating. A grainy photo of the man was released.

The man is described as being between 40 and 50 years ago with a salt-and-pepper beard. He is about six feet tall and between 180 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evanston police at 847-866-5040.
