Man injured in downtown Evanston shooting, fire officials say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man in his 20s was shot downtown Evanston Tuesday night, according to fire officials.The Evanston Fire Department said the man was taken to Evanston Hospital about 11 p.m. from the 1400-block of Elmwood Avenue.Evanston police did not immediately provide information about what led to the shooting, possible suspects or the man's condition after the incident.Evanston fire officials also said they did not know the man's condition.A bullet hole appeared to be visible in an apartment building near Grove Street and Sherman Avenue, but it was unclear if it was related to the incident.