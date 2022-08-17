Evanston shooting: Police make arrest after girl, 13, critically wounded last month

A shooting in Evanston critically injured a 13-year-old girl after someone fired into a backyard where several teens were gathered, police said.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police have made an arrest in a shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old last month.

Police will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide further details on the arrest.

The video in this story is from a previous report

On July 25, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300-block of Fowler Avenue.

Police said there was some sort of party or get together for a group of teenagers happening in the backyard of a home when someone fired multiple shots over the fence and then fled.

The girl was shot in the neck, police said. The shooting did not come from within the get together, according to investigators.

The teen was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The 13-year-old girl was the only person injured, police said.