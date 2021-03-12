2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:46 a.m. in the 1800-bock of Hovland Court and found three men with gunshot wounds, Evanston police said on Twitter.
MEDIA UPDATE: At 1146am POs responded to the 1800 Hovland for a shooting. Upon arrival it was discovered 3 male adults had suffered GSWs. All 3 were transported to #Evanston Hospital by @EvanstonFD . 2 victims critically injured. #3 non-life threatening injuries.— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 12, 2021
Two of them were in critical condition and later died, while the third had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
No arrest was reported, police said. The suspect was described as a male in a dark hoodie and gray sweatpants. He ran north from the scene across Emerson Street.
All Evanston-Skokie School District 65 schools were placed on soft lockdown until the end of the day as a precautionary measure in response to the shooting.
"We do not believe there is an active threat to any of our schools at this time," district officials said in a statement. "We anticipate students being dismissed at the normal time and there will be additional supervision around our schools during dismissal time."
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
