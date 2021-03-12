shooting

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Three men were shot, two of them fatally, Friday afternoon in north suburban Evanston, about a block from Evanston Township High School.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:46 a.m. in the 1800-bock of Hovland Court and found three men with gunshot wounds, Evanston police said on Twitter.



Two of them were in critical condition and later died, while the third had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No arrest was reported, police said. The suspect was described as a male in a dark hoodie and gray sweatpants. He ran north from the scene across Emerson Street.

All Evanston-Skokie School District 65 schools were placed on soft lockdown until the end of the day as a precautionary measure in response to the shooting.

"We do not believe there is an active threat to any of our schools at this time," district officials said in a statement. "We anticipate students being dismissed at the normal time and there will be additional supervision around our schools during dismissal time."
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
