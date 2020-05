'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell.



BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February. WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in northeast Tennessee.Authorities said they found the possible remains of the 15-month old there."At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.In late February, investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee, in connection with her disappearance.A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. That search proved "inconclusive."