'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.

WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in northeast Tennessee.



Authorities said they found the possible remains of the 15-month old there.

WATCH: Tenn. Bureau of Investigation gives briefing after remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell found
EMBED More News Videos



"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."

The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

In late February, investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee, in connection with her disappearance.

A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. That search proved "inconclusive."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alerttoddleru.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News