HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Chef Evelyn Garcia made a name for herself in Houston with her catering company Kin HTX. Now, she's becoming known across the country as a fan favorite contestant on Top Chef!
Garcia's passion for cooking started early. She was enrolled in the Cy-Fair Culinary Academy while attending Cypress Ridge High School. She went on to attend the prestigious Culinary Institute in New York and spent several years training with celebrated chefs including Top Chef Season 1 winner Harold Dieterle. Garcia's love for Southeast Asian cuisine inspired her to travel the world, visiting places like India and Thailand to perform in restaurants.
Garcia eventually returned to Houston and opened Kin in Rice Village's Politan Food Hall. When the dining closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, Garcia started Kin HTX, a catering company and line of Southeast Asian-inspired condiments.
She is currently Houston's only local content on Season 19 of Top Chef, which was shot entirely in the Bayou City!
For more on Chef Evelyn Garcia, visit bykinhtx.com. You can also follow her on Instagram or Facebook.
Rising Houston culinary star competes on Top Chef!
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News