Avondale coffee shop hosts live horror-themed comedy show

"The Brewed" is welcoming back "The Horror Show Podcast" for a horror-themed comedy show Friday night in Avondale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Brewed" is preparing to welcome in people from near and far to watch and dissect "Child's Play," the film, on Friday evening in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

The hosts of the live show are Sean Miller and Joe Vitello of The Horror Show podcast.

Miller and Vitello spoke Thursday with ABC7 Chicago about Friday's upcoming event. The show will be happening at The Brewed, located at 2843 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

The coffee shop features horror-themed decor, so Friday's event will have some ambiance.

Vitello said the choice of movie allows the duo to add a comedic touch to the viewing experience.

"We decided on a movie that people agree on is pretty great," Vitello said jokingly.

