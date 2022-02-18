localish

'Everybody Eats' is making sure folks in underserved communities have a meal

By Beccah Hendrickson
'Everybody Eats' ensures everyone in underserved communities eats

CHESTER, Pa. -- A group of Black chefs started the non-profit "Everybody Eats Philly" in 2020 in response to the pandemic and murder of George Floyd.

The chefs, including founder Stephanie Willis, realized a problem in their community during the social unrest that they could help address; access to good, healthy, local food was limited.


Willis rallied a group of other chefs to start the non-profit and they have spent the past two years traveling the country feeding underserved communities.

"Everybody Eats Philly" finally found a permanent home base at Vittles Food Court in Chester, where they'll operate four different food stands, help other entrepreneurs get their start in the food industry, and continue their mission of feeding the community!
