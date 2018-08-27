'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from shooting at Jacksonville video game tournament

Two Chicagoans at a Jacksonville video game tournament describe their escape from a shooting that left three people, including the gunman, dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLS) --
Two people from Chicago who were at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida are describing their escape from a deadly shooting Sunday.

"Everyone running for their lives, people were being trampled, people were hiding, everybody was screaming in fear," said Marquis Williams, a pro gamer from Chicago.
Williams and Taylor Poindexter were at a video game tournament in Jacksonville Sunday when shots rang out. A livestream of the competition captured part of the shooting.

Three people were killed, including the gunman, identified as 24-year-old David Katz.

Poindexter was among the 11 others who were hurt. She sprained her ankle trying to escape.

"My ankle was out and we made it around the corner for safety, so thank God we were able to do that," she said.

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.
