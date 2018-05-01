Evicted woman accused of abandoning 2 small children in sweltering apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Kerri Green, 22, is wanted after she allegedly abandoned her two very small children together in a crib in the apartment unit she was evicted from last month.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police are looking for a mother accused of leaving her two young children alone in an apartment she had been evicted from weeks earlier.

Kerri Green, 22, is charged with child abandonment and has a warrant out for her arrest.

According to court documents, she was evicted from her east Houston apartment in March. Last week, when the apartment manager checked to make sure it was vacant, she told police she found two children in the same crib.

The children were wrapped tightly in blankets, and the apartment was hot.

One child was a 10-month-old girl who "was covered in vomit and dry mucus." The other was a 2-year-old boy who "was not responsive to voices or touch," malnourished and "staring into space." He also appeared to be the same size as the much younger baby girl.

In court records, the officer noted that in the two hours police were on scene, Green never returned.

"She's a monster. She's a monster. She doesn't deserve to have kids," neighbor Ana Lopez told Eyewitness News.

The children were taken to the hospital. A spokeswoman with Child Protective Services confirms they are in foster care and doing much better. She could not say whether Green has tried to contact them.

Neighbors are grateful the manager found the children in time.

"It's just very sad," said Berta Sustaita, another neighbor.

If you know Green's whereabouts, you are urged to call Houston police.

EMBED More News Videos

22-year-old Kerri Green is wanted after she allegedly abandoned her two young children in an apartment.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedapartmentu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News